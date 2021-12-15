Ground-breaking Covid-19 antiviral treatment trial opens to recruitment in Berkshire

A NEW clinical trial for the treatment of Covid-19 has started in Berkshire.

GPs and healthcare professionals have begun enrolling participants across the county to a first-of-its-kind clinical trial investigating the effectiveness of new oral antiviral treatments.

Titled PANORAMIC, the trial will rapidly assess a range of antiviral treatments that could help clinically vulnerable people with covid recover sooner, prevent the need for hospital admission, and ease the burden on the NHS.

The drugs are intended for use in the very early stages of infection.

Residents aged 50 and over, or aged 18 to 49 years with underlying health conditions can take part. But they need to have tested positive for Covid-19 and be within five days of the onset of symptoms.

More than 10,000 volunteers are needed to take part in each arm of the study. Half of the participants will be randomly allocated to receive the antiviral treatment plus standard care, while the other half will receive standard care alone.

Residents who receive a positive PCR test for Covid-19 will be contacted by the trial team or a local healthcare professional, such as a GP or a research nurse, to consider enrolling in the study.

Professor Nick Lemoine, medical director of the National Institute for Health Research Clinical Research Network (CRN) said urged anyone eligible to take part.

He said: “When taken in the earliest stages of infection, these ground-breaking, purpose-designed, Covid-19 antiviral treatments hold the potential to greatly improve outcomes for patients most at risk from the disease.

“The drugs work by disrupting and preventing the virus from multiplying inside the body.”

He added: “Earlier trials have shown these new antivirals to be safe and effective in treating Covid-19. However more data is needed on how well they work in populations that are largely vaccinated.”

For more information, visit: www.panoramictrial.org