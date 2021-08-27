Grovelands work halted as asbestos found in soil

WORK on a Winnersh site has been suspended until next month.

Building work on the upgraded homes at Grovelands Park has been paused after asbestos was found in the ground.

Construction company Rollalong said it has suspended work until September due to unforeseen ground conditions.

Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for housing and finance said pre-construction testing at Grovelands Park did not show any issues.

He said additional tests revealed small levels of asbestos in soil samples.

Cllr Prue Bray, Liberal Democrat councillor for Winnersh, said the asbestos was inert.

She said part of Grovelands Park was built on a former tip, and the asbestos could have come from there.

“It could have come from anything,” Cllr Bray said. “They are doing some more exploration in case there

is anything else unforeseen, but there’s no reason to suppose there’s anything.

Cllr Kaiser said: “We regard resident safety as very important, and every precaution is being taken, including securing the site and carrying out air tests which have confirmed there is no risk.

“Foundations may require redesigning, and therefore work has temporarily stopped.

“Our contractor hopes to be able to resume works later in September.”

Cllr Bray said residents will be updated weekly via the noticeboard.

Rollalong thanked residents for their patience and cooperation.