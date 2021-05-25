Grow your own gift to Wokingham homeowners

NEW HOMEOWNERS at Elms Field were given a helping hand to start growing their own.

To mark National Gardening Week at the start of May, David Wilson Homes teamed up with the borough council to gift herb planting kits to each new resident.

These included herbs, cups and soil — meaning those in apartments could join in the action without a garden.

“Growing your own is fantastic because not only can you enjoy nurturing the produce from start to finish, you can reap the nutritional benefits at the end of the process,” said Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern.

“We’ve really enjoyed working with Wokingham Borough Council on this initiative to provide herb planting kits to our Landmark Square residents and we’ll look forward to hearing how they’ve been put to use later in the year.”

Karen Taylor, sales adviser at Landmark Square, delivered the equipment to the residents.

National Gardening Week aims to raise awareness of the difference that plant cultivation can make to the lives of everyone in the country.

Magazine House and Garden said a growing trend is “micro-gardens”, where people create a spot on balconies or windowsills.

“Making use of every inch of space is key,” it said. “So vertical growing systems for walls and fences will be particularly popular, as well as raised or hanging planters, and all types of containers.”

Last year, the nation bought 322 million more plants compared to the year before, showing a growing green fingered community.