Gym coach jailed for child sex offences

A GYMNASTICS coach from Sandhurst has been jailed for child sex offences.

Stuart Woods, 34 and from Wellington Road, was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment. Half of the sentence will be in jail, with the remainder of the term on licence.

At a sitting of Reading Crown Court on September 17, he was also given a 20-year sexual harm prevention order, and a restraining order to protect his victims.

Woods must also sign the sex offenders register for life.

On Thursday, August 12, the nationally recognised gymnastic coach was found guilty by a unanimous jury of two counts of sexual activity with a child and three counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

The contact offences were against a boy.

The communication offences were against the same boy and two other victims who were children.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sukhpreet Singh of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit from Thames Valley Police, said that Woods had used his position to groom his victims.

“This led to Woods sexually abusing a boy and abusing two other children by sexual communication for his own sexual gratification,” he said.

“Woods was supposed to be someone who was supportive and someone for children to rely on, however his conviction and sentencing shows he is a dangerous and predatory paedophile.

“I would like to pay tribute and commend the victims for coming forward which has led to Woods being jailed and means he is no longer a threat to children.

“I hope this case shows to other victims that they can report, they will be believed and Thames Valley Police will work to bring offenders to justice.

“There is further information on our website on how to report as well as advice and support on what to do if you’ve been a victim or witnessed child abuse.”