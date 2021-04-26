Hadley 0-0 Binfield (Binfield win 5-4 on pens): Moles march on to FA Vase quarter-finals

BINFIELD continued their remarkable FA Vase journey with another penalty shootout victory as they overcame Hadley to reach the quarter-finals.

Chris Grace repeated his penalty heroics from the previous round in another tense cup tie as they booked their place in the next round against Long Eaton United on Saturday.

Binfield make a quick start in the match and created two early chances to take the lead, but were thwarted by a determined Hadley defence.

Both sides shut each other out in a cagey first-half which ended goalless with plenty on the line in the knockout competition.

Despite being an intense battle, both sides were adamant on staying in the tie as chances were few and far between.

The Moles made their first change just before the hour as Josh Howell replaced Josh Helmore.

The visitors had a sight of goal when Ollie Harris found Sean Moore in the middle with a pinpoint cross but the forward headed just over the target.

There were more chances as Grace made an important save from Ofori with just 15 minutes to go, before Helmore had a shot hooked off the line.

The teams were still deadlocked late in the game with the game headed for the dreaded fate of a penalty-shootout.

However, there was a late twist as Hadley were reduced to 10 players when Dwayne Duncan received a red card in the 86th minute.

But the hosts held on with one less player to take the game to penalties.

Helmore, George Short and Moore converted their penalties to give Binfield the perfect start in the shootout and took the initiative when Hadley fired their third penalty over the bar.

Liam Ferdinand had the chance to send Binfield through but missed the target. But in sudden death, Grace pulled off a heroic save to send the Moles through to the quarter-finals

Binfield: Grace, Legg (Gator 88’), Hancock, Ferdinand, Willment, Gavin, Harris (Malonday 75’), McClurg, Moore, Short, Helmore (Howell 67’)

Subs: Valentine, Johnson, Veal, Chamberlain



