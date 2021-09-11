Hair we go: Bracknell salon selected for Small Biz Saturday

A BRACKNELL business is one of 100 companies across the country marking this year’s Small Business Saturday.

Ataji Hair Care, founded by Michelle Jenmi in 2020, was selected to take part in the campaign, which highlights inspiring, independent businesses up and down the UK.

It will now be highlighted on social media, on Saturday, September 11, as part of the initiative.

Ms Jenmi said she felt honoured to be chosen.

“It feels amazing to be part of such a diversified and uplifting campaign,” she said.

“Being selected will give us the opportunity to boost our profile so we can continue to educate individuals on how to look after afro hair, while providing them with quality products designed especially for them.”

As part of the campaign, Ataji will use social media to demonstrate how to use its products and offer

advice on how to care for afro hair.

Small Business Saturday is taking place on Saturday, December 4, after last year’s event saw approximately £1.1 billion spent on small businesses.

Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday, added: “Throughout this crisis, we have been reminded of the special role that small firms play in local areas, looking after their customers, communities and the planet.

“We are excited to be kicking off this year’s campaign to show our thanks to amazing small businesses like Ataji Hair Care.

“As firms recover from the challenges of the pandemic, we are calling upon everyone to get behind the campaign to make it our most impactful Small Business Saturday yet.”

To find out more, visit: www.smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com