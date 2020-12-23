Half of Brits planning for Christmas Day takeaway

WITH Berkshire in Tier 4, this survey seems plausible … although we suspect many of us will still be mashing the sprouts and boiling the turkey (is that right?).

According to research from food deliver app Foodhub, almost half of the UK plans to order a takeaway meal on Christmas Day.

It says that one in four Brits have said they are bored of the same traditional Christmas dinner on Christmas Day – clearly they’re on Santa’s naughty list for thinking such a thing.

And it adds that almost half (49%) of the 2,000 Brits polled plan to order a takeaway on Christmas Day.

Four in 10 claim this will save preparation time and 35% say it will save time on the washing up.

Top of the deliveries would be an Indian takeaway (42%) followed by Chinese (39%) and then pizza (28%).

It should come as no surprise that Foodhub has decided to spread some festive cheer by producing a limited edition festive-flavoured musical pizza-box that plays a Christmas jingle when opened.

Anyone who orders a pizza from the company over the Christmas period stands a chance of having their pizza delivered in one of these special boxes.

Well, it beats those sprouts.