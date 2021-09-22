Wokingham.Today

Half of regional firms could return to the office before workers feel comfortable

by Charlotte King0
Picture: Leon from Unsplash

WOKINGHAM borough businesses could make workers return to the office before they feel comfortable, according to a new report.

Healthcare provider Benenden Health found more than half (54%) of firms in the South East will ask employees to work on-site even if they are not happy to post-pandemic.

It reported that one fifth (19%) of the region’s employees feel it is too dangerous to return to the office and nearly half (48%) of companies will not make any permanent changes to practices, such as introducing flexible working opportunities.

Naomi Thompson, from Benenden Health, said: “As businesses consider and rollout their return-to-work strategies, employers now have a great opportunity to work together with employees to ensure safety and wellbeing are priorities in any comeback plan.

“Returning to a physical place of work will be easier and more comfortable for some than others and we realise that this presents a challenge for both businesses and employees.”

Ms Thompson suggested employers could canvass employees to find out how they feel.

