Half-term lunchbox supplies available for families thanks to Earley Help Hub

FAMILIES in Earley who receive free school meals are able to access help and food from a scheme organised by churches.

The Earley Help Hub, which was launched at the start of lockdown to offer support to the vulnerable and those in need across the Earley area, says that it can provide lunch box supplies for families during half-term.

The scheme has been launched with some help from Asda, which has a branch in Lower Earley.

Although information has been sent to parents and carers of affected children via schools, the Hub is keen to hear from anyone who would benefit from a little extra help this half-term.

A post on their Facebook page reads: “We know that many of our local families will have been affected by the Government decision not to extend free school meals to children over next week’s half-term holiday.

“The Earley Help Hub wants to respond to the need this has created in our local community.

“If you are struggling you can collect a food pack of items including bread ham cheese smoothies crisps fruit and a treat for lunches for your children. Just give Earley Help Hub a ring on 07493 784091 or email us at earleyhelphub@gmail.com”

And for those who want to help by making a donation towards the hub’s work, they should do so via Trinity Church in Lower Earley, which is administrating the financial side of the inter-church partnership.

The Facebook post notes: “We have had a number of people request how they can help, thank you so much for your generosity. We have been gifted funds for this week and have a ready team of volunteers.”

Money donated would be used to provide support to the community through similar family food schemes and also providing support and food parcels for those in lockdown.