Hallowe’en diet doesn’t have to be quite so scary

Hallowe’en is tomorrow and spooky costumes, decorations, pumpkins and sugary treats are the order of the day.

While it can be difficult to avoid overindulging on sweets and chocolate, even when we’re avoiding trick and treating, but Heart Research UK says that there are some healthy swaps you can make.

Dr Helen Flaherty, head of health promotion at Heart Research UK, suggests trying some of the following tips to ensure your night of spookiness is also more angelic.

Whizz up some ‘vampire blood’ smoothies by blending strawberries, raspberries and blueberries that are packed full of antioxidants to keep your heart and arteries healthy.

Pumpkin is high in fibre, vitamins and minerals and low in calories. When hollowing out your pumpkin lantern, save the flesh to make tasty pumpkin soup and call it ‘witches’ brew’. You can find more healthy recipes www.bbc.co.uk/food/pumpkin

Swap some of the sweets for ‘bat droppings’ of dried fruit and unsalted nuts and give your little monsters a boost of vitamins, minerals and fibre, as well as plenty of energy to run around in their scary costumes.

Buy Hallowe’en-themed toys, puzzles, magazines or stationery to give the kids, instead of sweets and chocolate.