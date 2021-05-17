IT MIGHT have been alas for poor Yorick, but here’s Hamlet as you’ve never seen him before: the first look at Sir Ian McKellan’s age-blind take on Shakespeare’s famous prince.

The Theatre Royal Windsor is rehearsing for their reimagined take on the play, and announced a cast that includes stage and screen greats such as Jenny Seagrove, Francesca Annis and Jonathan Hyde.

Steven Berkoff is also treading the board for the show, which launches from June 21, roadmap permitting.

Directed by Sean Mathias, it is an age, colour and sex blind production, meaning that it will be a very different version of the Danish court that students of the Bard have been used to.

Not only is there a stellar cast, Sean is aiming to provide an upclose and immersive performance, with Shakespearean wooden bleacher seats on either side of the stage.

And to meet demand, a limited number of these on-stage seats have been made available for the first three weeks of performances – until July 17 – with special rates from £25 for NHS workers and students.

And after the curtain comes down on the show – on Saturday, September 4 – Sir Ian will stick around to perform in The Cherry Orchard. First night is Friday, September 10 and the season continues until Saturday, October 23.

Previously, Sir Ian has said: “I’ve acted in both these masterpieces before – and seen them scores of times.

“They are in that select group of classic plays which bear, even demand, a regular look, even reappraisal, by actors, directors, producers – and audiences.

“How can Hamlet be played by an 80-year-old? I hope theatre-starved audiences will want to find out.”

How to book tickets for Hamlet

For more details, or to book tickets, log on to theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk or call 01753 853 888.