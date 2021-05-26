Hanging baskets: Woodley needs sponsors

BUSINESSES in Woodley are being encouraged to sponsor its floral display of hanging baskets this summer.

Town centre manager Brian Fennelly said the group thought “long and hard” about going ahead with this year’s display due to the financial impact of Covid-19.

“The bleakness of lockdown has been tough this year,” he said. “The town needs to be bright and cheerful this summer. I think it will be more noticeable and appreciated this year.”

He said businesses can sponsor hanging baskets or planter, which he hopes will help towards the cost.

“A key feature of the town’s attractiveness are the summer floral displays,” Mr Fennelly said. “Once again this summer Woodley will be awash with beautiful plants and flowers that not only look fantastic, but are also very much loved by visitors.”

The town centre manager has already had pledges of support from some of the businesses, including Woodley Pets.

Planting is due to begin at the beginning of this month.

For more information, or to sponsor the display, email: tcm@woodley.gov.uk