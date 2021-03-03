Hannah can’t wait to show off her labour of love

A WOKINGHAM mum has launched a website to help families find activities to do together.

Hannah Stewart, who has two children, created Wokingham Rocks to help families find parks, walks and things to do.

Hannah said: “After spending most of my maternity leave under lockdown, I wanted to do something helpful for the local community.

“As a family we are often looking for new places to explore with the kids, and nice local walks to discover, but struggled to find the information easily.

“I’ve created Wokingham Rocks to bring it all together into one place, for families to find ideas quickly with minimal searching”

The website is searchable by day, category, age and aims to support parents with suggestions, inspiration and the information they need without having to trawl the internet.

It is split into categories including rainy day suggestions, craft activities and online classes.

“Building the website has been a real labour of love,” Hannah added. “I’ve really enjoyed finding out more of the wonderful things our town has to offer families.

“I hope it helps to give families some fresh ideas of things they can do to ease these final lockdown weeks, plus some inspiration of places to visit when things return to normal”

For more information, visit: www.wokinghamrocks.co.uk