Happiness through flowers as Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society presents photography awards

SPREADING hope and happiness with flowers, the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society has congratulated the top entries to its photography competition.

Sponsored by Berkeley Homes, who donated 2,000 packets of sunflower seeds to spread community cheer, including at Woodhurst Park in neighbouring Warfield, the winners were announced last week.

Tamsin Westhorpe scooped first prize, and a £100 National Garden gift voucher, for her photograph of a bee on her homegrown sunflower. And Jane Eales and Jessica Thompson took second and third prize respectively.

The 20 entries were judged by a panel including David Emanuel, famed for co-creating Princess Diana’s wedding dress, Andrew Try, the chairman of RWRHS and Lady Nicola Perowne.

“We were overwhelmed by the standard of entries to the competition – and congratulations to the well-deserved winners,” said Mr Try.

“The campaign as a whole has been a great success and I know that many people in the area have felt uplifted by the various donations that we’ve organised.

“Although The Royal Windsor Summer Show couldn’t go ahead this year, we are so pleased that we, together with Berkeley Homes, have been able to bring the community together through a shared love of gardening and the great outdoors.”

In second place was Jane Eales’ plant

The RWRHS is one of the oldest continuous running societies of its kind.

It was due to celebrate its 115th annual Royal Windsor Summer Show in July but its cancellation prompted the launch of the Hope and Happiness project.

Benjamin Ivey, sales director at Berkeley Homes said: “Congratulations to the winners of the picture competition, we are delighted at the positive response we’ve had from the campaign too.

“Our residents have really enjoyed getting outdoors and it has been great to give back to the local community during what has been a challenging time for many.”