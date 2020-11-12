Happitots: Why Complete Childcare wants happy children –  and parents

CHOOSING a nursery is one of the most important decisions that any parent will make. For many children it will be the first time that they are apart from immediate family members, so it’s crucial that they are happy, feel safe and have plenty to do.

This is where Complete Childcare comes in. It runs 13 different nurseries, with their locations largely spread along the M4 corridor and in Wokingham, offering everything from more intimate settings to larger premises, where youngsters can grow and develop at their own pace.

And its mix of outdoor learning, French lessons (mais oui), and Boogie Mites – a form of music education with brain boosting benefits – is a hit with both children and adults.

“Each site has its own unique qualities and physical environment, so we can find something to suit all families,” Jacqui Szrejder, head of operations at Complete Childcare says. “We benefit from being part of a big group, but each are different in their own ways. Each site is distinctive and set up in such a way that they can still give individual attention to each child that comes through the door.

“We get as much information as we can in advance of the child starting. If parents need any kind of help, such as with learning needs, our managers are always on hand. “We want happy children and happy parents.” Children have outdoor time every day, led by specially trained staff. Complete Childcare wants to encourage learning about the natural environment.

Back inside, they can enjoy all the usual aspects of a nursery such as literacy and arts and crafts, all aimed at helping children to grow and develop. It is making use of the ParentZone mobile phone application and social media to share updates with parents, as they are unable to enter the nurseries.

Complete Childcare aims to be flexible for parents, offering full days, morning or afternoon sessions. They also offer 15- and 30-hour funded places, and they are accepting new registrations. Due to the pandemic, settling in sessions and visits/tours of the nursery are being done a little differently.

The company has taken great strides to ensure that its settings are Covid-secure and feels it has risen to the challenge. They’ve stayed open throughout lockdown, caring for children of keyworkers initially but opening up the settings more widely as restrictions were relaxed.

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone, but our main priority was our staff and children’s wellbeing – that they felt safe, comfortable and cared for and that they were enjoying their day as much as possible, ” Jacqui explains, adding that they’ve carried on as near to normal as they can, with one eye on their young charges’ futures.

“We are there to help prepare them for school; they’re going to go and join the big wide world of primary schooling and our aim is for them to feel good about themselves and confident in their skills.

“We want children to explore, play, gain independence and confidence, but in a safe environment.”