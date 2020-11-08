The Wokingham Paper

Hare Hatch addiction charity launches gift scheme

A HARE HATCH-based centre that works with men recovering from addictions has launched a festive appeal.

Yeldall Manor accepts gifts for Christmas stockings given to residents on December 25. These include stationery, pens, mini-games, books, chocolates – but not liqueurs, and savoury snacks.

Other items that they welcome include clothes such as hats, scarves, gloves and socks, and good quality toiletries.

Donations are welcomed by Monday, December 14, and should be wrapped with a Post-It note attached to let staff know what is enclosed.

However, the charity asks people not to donate items if they, or anyone in their household, has tested positive for Covid-19 in the fortnight before the donations are left at the centre.

To help, it has launched an appeal to raise £10,000.

A note on its JustGiving page says: “We rely upon your support to keep on providing a warm, homely environment where our residents can address their addictions to drugs or alcohol.”

The money raised will help Yeldall’s team to rebuild its rehabilitation programmes in response to Covid-19.

To donate, log on to: www.justgiving.com/campaign/YeldallChristmas

