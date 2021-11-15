Hare Hatch-based garden centre offers you a chance to be Santa’s little helper

THERE are some great mysteries of the universe. Where the odd sock goes to for one. Why toast always lands butter side down for another.

But what about how Santa manages to be everywhere at once?

Well, forgive us for being a bad magician, but here’s the secret. He’s got lots of little helpers.

And a Hare Hatch-based garden centre is looking for Santas to come forward. And elves.

Dobbies is planning to make this Christmas an experience to remember, offering breakfast events and special quiet grottos, allowing children with additional needs to enjoy an anxiety-free experience.

Sarah Murray, the company’s partnership and events manager, said: “At Dobbies, we are committed to delivering memorable Christmas experiences and the role of Santa is vital to this. It’s a perfect role for enthusiastic individuals who love the spirit of Christmas and want to ensure family visits to our Hare Hatch store is perfect.”

Applicants are invited for the roles of Santa and elves, with a full online training programme provided for those appointed.

Following the course, the new team members will come into the store for the store-specific side of the training, including walk-rounds, Grotto familiarisation and store procedures. Charity Autism Together will support on all skills required for the autism-friendly sessions.

If this sounds right up your chimney, log on to: https://careers.dobbies.com