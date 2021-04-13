Hare Hatch garden centre helps reduce food waste

A HARE HATCH garden centre has launched a new food waste scheme with a national app.

Dobbies is working with Too Good To Go, which lets people buy surplus food and drink from restaurants, grocery stores, pubs and producers to stop it from going to waste.

Consumers download the free app and search for nearby businesses with unsold produce.

They can then purchase a magic bag and collect it at an allotted time.

Customers in Hare Hatch can purchase a magic bag in the Dobbies food hall, filled with fresh surplus food that would ordinarily be thrown out.

They cost £3.99.

Archie Stewart, head of food at Dobbies, said the partnership is an innovative solution to work towards a shared goal of reducing food waste.

Paschalis Loucaides, UK country manager at Too Good ToGo, said: “We’re thrilled to have partnered with Dobbies and help reduce food waste.

“We’ve already seen brilliant traction for the magic bags on our app and know together we can make a huge difference in making sure food is eaten and enjoyed instead of wasted.”

To purchase a Magic Bag, download the Too Good To Go App, available via the Apple Store

and Google Play. To find out more visit toogoodtogo.co.uk

For more information visit dobbies.com