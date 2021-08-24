Hare Hatch residents to vote for favourite community gardening project to receive support from Dobbies

HARE Hatch residents can now vote for their favourite community gardening project to be supported by Dobbies.

Two projects have been shortlisted, in the hopes they will create an enhanced green space that will benefit the area.

It is part of the Helping Your Community Grow initiative, which was launched earlier this year nationwide.

Frogmore Court Look Ahead and Rotary Club of Maidenhead are competing for the winning prize.

Frogmore Court is a 24-hour supported housing project for vulnerable young adults aged 16-25.

It provides accommodation and support around life skills building and independent living, and the garden needs revamping.

The Rotary Club of Maidenhead has just established its first environment club.

It would use the support from Dobbies to help tend community parks, and fill in empty plant containers on the roads and plant trees to commemorate the loss of loved ones in the pandemic.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said the company is delighted to be supporting so many gardening projects in areas near stores.

“It’s a landmark initiative for us and we are so proud to be helping so many community projects across the country to create a green space that benefits their area,” he said.

The winning project will receive products, equipment and team support from the staff at the Hare Hatch Dobbies store.

The project with the most votes, from all areas across the UK, will be the national winner and receive additional support from Dobbies.

The public vote closes on Sunday, August 29.

The winners will be announced in September.

For more information, visit: www.dobbies.com/helping-your-community-grow