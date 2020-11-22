HARRY’S WORLD: A new skill gained in lockdown

So, it’s happened. Two weeks ago I got my passport to freedom.

Yes, I passed my driving test. A milestone and a liberating occasion.

Except the latest lockdown has put the brakes on my so-called freedom.

Those road trips and days out, the lifts I need to repay my friends with. All on hold for now.

Not that I can moan. I was lucky enough to get car, and although I had hopes for independence, the reality of the situation is from that.

The truth is we’ve got to be grateful for the small things right now so the daily commute to and from school with my brother has become the highlight of my day.

I absolutely love my new car.

In fact, sitting in traffic listening to music with my brother in the morning is actually a really nice part of my day.

How my life has changed this year.

Skill

So, a new skill gained during lockdown. I can now drive and I love it.

Just knowing that I can pop out whenever I need to feels good. Even if right now I’ve got nowhere you go.

But this week I did take a trip to France. On a treadmill.

I was part of a team of 30 and together we walked 171 miles on treadmills as part of a sponsored walk for Remembrance Sunday.

We walked the distance from here to Pegasus Bridge in just 16 hours.

Pegasus Bridge played a vital role in preventing a German counter-attack during the weeks following the Normandy Invasion by Allied Forces during the Second World War.

We walked with backpacks and rifles. It was tough but together we raised just short of £4,000 for charity.

So, just over halfway into Lockdown Part Two and things are too bad.

I’m trying to focus on the positives and although I’m glad to still be in school, I’m not so glad that my mock A-levels start today.

Maybe it’s a good job I can’t go anywhere after all. Revision calls.

Harry Bradley