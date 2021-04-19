HARRY’S WORLD: Easing lockdown

Harry Bradley

On Monday the day finally came.

After months of home workouts and trying (and failing) to hide my long hair under hoodies, I’ve finally been able to get back to both the barbers and the gym.

Monday, April 12 is a date we’ll all remember.

It marked a big step forward in the map out of lockdown for everyone, with pubs, gyms and hairdressers all fully booked.

I managed to get two out of the three booked in on that first day – unfortunately, the pub had to wait until Wednesday.

For those who are able, I’m sure you’ll agree that it feels good to get out of the house at long last.

Monday was the busiest day I’ve had in a long while – it was the first time in a long time that I had my alarm set as I needed to be online early to option my University accommodation.

I then popped into Headcase Barbers in Denmark Street for a haircut (gosh I felt good), and then in the evening I was at SAB Fitness for my first proper workout in a while.

On Wednesday, my friend Izzy booked us an afternoon slot at The Cunning Man over in Burghfield.

Since my friends and I all turned 18 in lockdown, this was the first time we’ve ever really gone to the pub together.

Again, it’s the small things.

And if the week couldn’t get any better, I managed to book a camping pitch – a UK holiday with my mates in late June will be amazing.

Last year I was desperate to get away to Greece, this year I’m just grateful to be leaving Berkshire.

I feel like I’ve spent the last year planning, so it actually feels good to be ‘doing’ and this week has felt like a positive move towards normality.

Having actual structure to my day, plans to look forward to, and actually doing stuff – walking into the barbers, the gym and a pub, makes me feel a lot better about summer and the rest of the year.

And with just six more weeks left at school after I go back next week, I’m glad to be moving forward.

A massive part of my life if coming to a close, I’ll be done with A-levels and sixth for all together and I’ll be hopefully settling in to my first choice of Uni halls.

But enough of the planning and dreaming. I’ve done enough of that over the last year to last me a lifetime.

I want to just enjoy the next six weeks and the summer ahead.

After the week I’ve just had, I feel excited for what tomorrow and the next day after will bring.

I’m learning, all over again, to enjoy what each new day brings.