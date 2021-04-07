HARRY’S WORLD: Finally, something to look forward to

By Harry Bradley

It feels like we’ve only really just back to school, yet with the early Easter, the holidays are here already. So, schools out and I’m back at home. Again.

But as much as I’m at home, after almost a full year of lockdown, things are definitely looking up.

Spring brings hope and change, and I really do feel like change is in the air.

The fact that we can now go outside in groups of six has tied in perfectly with the start of the holidays and the change in the weather.

It seems like the long winter has passed and summer is finally on its way. After months (and months.) of dark winter evenings and cold, wet walks with the family, I can now enjoy the longer evenings with friends in the park and in back gardens.

It might just be because the sun has been shining, but I’m now feeling a lot better about this year. This week my dad had his first Covid-19 vaccination, I’ve been at a barbecue with my friends, and on April 12 I’ll finally be able to get a haircut and go to gym.

I’ve had those two things booked in for ages now, so I can’t believe that I’ve got just over a week to wait.

Like I said, things are starting to feel better.

Time has been all kinds of strange over the last year and right now it’s starting to speed up.

When I get back to school, I’ve only really got six weeks left.

Six weeks and then school is out forever.

I won’t get to sit my A Levels, but my courses and work will be done and who knows what the summer will bring.

All being well, I’ll be heading to university in September.

I’ve just firmed my Exeter offer, to study English Literature so provided all goes well, that’s where I’ll be in six months’ time.

But I’ve got the summer to enjoy first, and I’m hopeful that it’s going to be a good one.

No work to do after what feels like forever.

I absolutely cannot wait for those long summer evenings with friends.

I’ve already booked camping trips,

a weekend at Reading Festival, and plenty more barbecues to fill the time.

So, the hot weather and blue skies have got me feeling optimistic for the year ahead.

Bring on Summer 2021.