HARRY’S WORLD: Here we go again

THE LIE-INS are pretty good and the fact that I’m not leaving the house in the dark every morning is also a bonus but if I’m honest, news of the new lockdown and the continuation of home schooling was a major kick in the teeth.

So much for a new year and returning to normal.

The usual excitement (or horror!) of returning to school didn’t happen and online learning has started all over again.

Thank goodness for Microsoft Teams and Snapchat, I honestly don’t know what I’d do without them as a way of staying connected.

As much as I like getting up later (a whole extra hour in bed), I actually liked the ritual of getting dressed and getting out there.

Don’t get me wrong, I feel really lucky to have access to online school but staring at a screen all day is far more tiring than being in the classroom.

I think it’s got a name – Zoom-fatigue.

The challenge for students is to stay motivated, especially as we still have no clear idea about what’s happening with our exams this summer.

Student life, like everyone’s, just seems a bit up in the air at the moment.

I’ve never been more hooked on the news – every day hoping for Boris, Matt or Gavin or to make an announcement that will clear everything up.

So far no luck.

Cancelled

If I’m honest, I’m glad that my A-levels have been cancelled.

Not because I don’t want to do them, in fact it’s a shame we don’t all have a chance to prove ourselves after two years of hard work.

No, I’m glad they’ve been cancelled because it hasn’t been two full years of learning.

After pretty much one full year of no ‘proper’ learning, sitting and writing my full papers might not have gone as well as I’d hoped.

But, in the nature of a New Year and trying to be positive, lockdown has meant I can read a lot of books, and that’s something I’m enjoying having time to do.

I’ve challenged myself to reading one a week and so far it’s gone well.

I totally recommend The Hobbit and Perfume, and this week I’ve dived into Sapiens.

At this rate maybe I should write a Book Club column instead.

Harry Bradley