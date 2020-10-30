HARRY’S WORLD: Lessons from Thorpe Park’s Fright Night

Sometimes you have to stop and be grateful. And right now I feel so grateful for where I live.

My extended family are in Tier 3, struggling to get out and about, frustrated with new restrictions but aware of the need to follow the strict rules.

Thankfully, life in Tier 1 means that the past few weeks have seemed a lot more normal for me.

Maybe it’s that I’m just getting used to things being a little more low key – 18th birthday parties are small gatherings, trips out with friends ending that little bit earlier than usual.

But despite the 10pm curfew and the rule of six, during half-term things have ‘felt’ okay.

Among all the chaos and gloom and doom news, my annual trip to Fright Night at Thorpe Park went ahead and being allowedto do something that I’ve done for years now felt really good.

A big shout out to Thorpe Park because although Covid-19 restrictions are place there, it was so well managed and it was a great day out.

In fact, I think my day out at a theme park is a good example of how life can carry on as before, seemingly the same, just different. Ask anyone who’s been to an airport and on plane since March.

The same as before, just different.

I think it’s pretty impressive how we’ve adapted to our new ways so that now they just feel normal.

And yes, I’m aware that I’m living life in Tier 1. I’m not ignorant of what life is like for my family up north right now and for millions of other people. As I said, I’m grateful.

Mazes

So back to Thorpe Park. A trip there wouldn’t be the same without the queues and, of course, during half-term, we all had to stand in line.

But unlike before, the queues were broken up to allow groups to be two metres away from another groups. Masks had to be worn, but that’s just the norm too, right? And rides were cleaned every half an hour and I’m okay with that.

The Fright Night mazes were gone. Replaced by outdoor ‘scare zones’. The same – that element of fear was still there – but slightly different.

Life since March has evolved and we’ve got used to finding new ways of doing things. Often we’re doing the same things, just doing them slightly differently.

We’ve adapted, shown flexibility and I just love to see how businesses and even schools have moved forward in positive ways.

Talking of school, half-term isn’t what it once was. That has nothing to do with Covid, just that the fact that my A levels are looming.

I’ve had a lot of work to do with exams in a few weeks, as well as my driving test.

Revision and coursework seem to have taken up the majority of my school break. Life seems to feel small and slow one minute and frantic the next.

For most of us we never know what the next week will bring.

There was something reassuring about sitting on a rollercoaster, being frightened one minute, laughing with friends the next and enjoying the moment. Perhaps Fright Night is more like real life than I realised.