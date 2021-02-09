HARRY’S WORLD: Things to look forward to in a post-lockdown world

Harry Bradley

I remember sitting at my desk during the first lockdown, writing about all the things I was looking forward to doing when our collective imprisonment was over.

When we could venture back out into the big wide world. I remember that a haircut was the priority.

And now I find myself still at my desk, still in lockdown and once again wishing for a haircut.

This lockdown feels a lot like the last one – the absolute worst version of déjà vu I think any of us have ever experienced.

Almost a year on, we’re back here again.

In lockdown but if anything, this one is worse don’t you think?

Unlike last time, the days are much shorter, the skies are grey and leaving the house for daily walks requires a lot more layers and tonnes more motivation than it did last time.

But, ever the optimist, I’m once again waiting (hoping) for the day of freedom.

I’ll even take a return to the tier system at this point!

So, without too much going on in my teenage life, I’m left thinking about all the places locally that I miss.

I miss going to the gym.

The pull bar and weights that I bought for home workouts just aren’t the same.

Atmosphere

I miss being able to actually sit down in a coffee shop with my friends.

Yes, I can make a mean Americano but again, it’s just not the same.

Takeaways are a treat but going out for dinner with my friends is something I can’t wait for.

Dressing up, the atmosphere, being able to buy a drink.

And I miss working at the Everyman Cinema.

I really loved my job there, not only because I’m massive film fan but because I got to make cocktails, which I’ve now started to do every Friday night at home.

(My parents are actually really pleased about that one).

So, in this time of boredom and board games, which still seem to appear every night after dinner, I am left waiting.

I’m still waiting for a response from my first choice Uni, waiting to get back to work and school, waiting for summer.

But if I’m honest, the waiting and hoping is really keeping me going.

Don’t they say the longer you have to wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it actually arrives?

For me, looking forward is really keeping me sane.

It can seem a little bleak, especially on the rainy days, but in the end I’m hopeful that all the little things we miss will seem even better after the wait.

And when that wait is over, I know the first place I’ll be heading too.

Yes, I’ve got my barbers – Headcase in Denmark Street – on speed dial.

It’ll be a weight off the shoulders.