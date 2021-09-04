Wokingham.Today

Harvest ready at Earley-based community orchard

Earley Community Orchard
Earley Community Orchard team are ready for the harvest

A COMMUNITY orchard in Earley is ripe for picking.

Jean Hackett, who helps maintain the orchard along with others, said the trees are flourishing this summer.

The Laurel Park site marked its fifth birthday this year, with the majority of trees ready to be picked.

There are apples, plums, pears, damson and greengage fruits.

Ms Hackett said: “The orchard is always open and the fruit available to the public. We hope everyone will be restrained in their picking, leaving plenty for others.”

There are 18 trees, 16 of which are sponsored by Earley residents and organisations, with the remaining two donated.

“The range was chosen their quality, the range of the cropping season and the fact they cannot be found in supermarkets,” Ms Hackett explained.

The group that maintains the orchard visit monthly to look after the site.

For more, visit: earleyorchard.org.uk

