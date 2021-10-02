Wokingham.Today

Haslams expands team with graduate appointments

by Charlotte King0
Emily Hill and Josh Grimes

TWO UNIVERSITY graduates are spreading their wings at Haslams Chartered Surveyors.

Josh Grimes and Emily Hill have joined the firm as surveyors, after graduating from the University of Reading earlier this year.

Mr Grimes will join the General Practice team, while Emily will join the commercial agency team.

They will now work towards becoming qualified chartered surveyors.

Conrad Hill, managing partner at Haslams, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome on board Emily and Josh.

“We have no doubt whatsoever they will be an excellent additional to the team, continuing to strengthen our presence within the Thames Valley and beyond.

“We wish them both very well on their exciting adventure.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Sew what? It’s only the favourite lockdown hobby

Jess Warren

Former Wokingham Borough Mayor celebrates town’s photo talents

Jess Warren

TRANSFER: First choice goalkeeper Mary Earps departs Reading FC Women

Tom Crocker
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.