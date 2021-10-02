Haslams expands team with graduate appointments

TWO UNIVERSITY graduates are spreading their wings at Haslams Chartered Surveyors.

Josh Grimes and Emily Hill have joined the firm as surveyors, after graduating from the University of Reading earlier this year.

Mr Grimes will join the General Practice team, while Emily will join the commercial agency team.

They will now work towards becoming qualified chartered surveyors.

Conrad Hill, managing partner at Haslams, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome on board Emily and Josh.

“We have no doubt whatsoever they will be an excellent additional to the team, continuing to strengthen our presence within the Thames Valley and beyond.

“We wish them both very well on their exciting adventure.”