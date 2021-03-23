Wokingham.Today

Haslams Surveyors receives a prestigious award for its success

by Charlotte King0

READING property agent Haslams Surveyors has received a prestigious award.

It was recently won Industrial Most Active Single Branch Agency Team in the South East.

The award was given by CoStar Group, to recognise the agent with the most square footage acquired and disposed of in 2020.

Neil Seager, partner and head of Haslams Surveyors, said the victory is a testament to his team’s “dedication” throughout the pandemic.

“It is also recognition for the many hard work in a sector that was often seen as the poor relation compared to others,” he added.

“Who would have thought when I started over 20 years ago that industrial land values would beat residential, and offices would be repurposed to industrial use.

“We look forward to creating more deals for our clients in this exciting sector for many years to come.”

Related posts

Council’s help for Wokingham family featured in BBC show

Phil Creighton

WEEKEND ROUND-UP: Exiles edged out again, impressive win for Binfield

Tom Crocker

Caring employees take the spotlight

Charlotte King
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.