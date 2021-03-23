Haslams Surveyors receives a prestigious award for its success

READING property agent Haslams Surveyors has received a prestigious award.

It was recently won Industrial Most Active Single Branch Agency Team in the South East.

The award was given by CoStar Group, to recognise the agent with the most square footage acquired and disposed of in 2020.

Neil Seager, partner and head of Haslams Surveyors, said the victory is a testament to his team’s “dedication” throughout the pandemic.

“It is also recognition for the many hard work in a sector that was often seen as the poor relation compared to others,” he added.

“Who would have thought when I started over 20 years ago that industrial land values would beat residential, and offices would be repurposed to industrial use.

“We look forward to creating more deals for our clients in this exciting sector for many years to come.”