Have a care? You will if you live around here …

READING is one of the country’s most caring places, according to a new app that connects people with trusted, vetted companions.

The town came second place, after Bristol, for the highest proportion of people helping others on the Companiions app, when the figures are adjusted for population size.

Users of the befriending network can book a visit from a companion for themselves or a loved one.

Organisers can select the companion most suited to their loved one’s needs, picking from profiles that detail experience levels, occupation, and skills like first aid.

Costs start at £12 for an hour visit, and companions can donate any or all of their fee to charity if they wish.

Lisa Robinson, CEO of befriending network Companiions, says: “We’ve been amazed by the number of compassionate people across the country who have come forward to be companions.

“The residents of Bristol, Reading and Manchester have really led the way, and it’s a testament to the community spirit in these cities.

“The last year and a half have been immensely difficult for many people, and lockdown has seen loneliness and anxiety levels soar.

“The enforced separation we endured during the pandemic revealed what a difference simple things, like having someone to chat to, can make.

“Our research shows four fifths of us are now more conscious of the loneliness of others.”

She said the company is on a mission to end loneliness by bringing easy-to-arrange companionship to all.

“If you know someone who will still be lonely or unable to cope with everyday tasks when life returns to normal, wherever you live, you can organise a little bit of help or companionship securely and affordably via Companiions,” she adds.