Have a greener Christmas this year

AS WE get closer to what will be the most unusual Christmas the country has faced since the Second World War, a new online session will help families make it as ethical as possible.

Dave Lamont, who writes Wokingham.Today’s Plastic Free Home column and runs a Facebook group of the same name, is to hold the free session later this month.

He will be joined by Kate Cottrell, founder of Fleet-based zero waste business Scoop, for the How To Have a Greener Christmas event, which runs from 8pm on Thursday, November 19.

To register for the session, log on to www.facebook.com/plasticfreehomeuk