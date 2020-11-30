Have a say in borough’s house-building future

RESIDENTS can have their say in the development of the council’s draft housing strategy.

Created as a framework, the document will set out the borough’s strategy for future development, including social and affordable homes.

If approved, the draft strategy will then be accompanied by a more detailed action plan — updated annually.

Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for finance and housing said creating vibrant, inclusive communities is at the heart of the plan.

“All of our residents have the right to live in a safe, stable and comfortable home.

“It has become even more important that the council understands and helps to address the economic and housing issues that have arisen during the current pandemic.”

He added: “We have done some really good work in the last few years such as delivering more than 1,000 new affordable homes through our strong partnership with registered housing providers, developing ambitious regeneration programmes in the council owned housing estates at Phoenix Avenue and Gorse Ride in Finchampstead and delivering new supported housing schemes for our most vulnerable residents.”

And he said the council is on track to do even more in the future, by delivering more than 1,000 new homes over the next four years — mainly for social rent and low cost home ownership.

The draft strategy also aims to manage the need for new housing in the borough while protecting the quality of the environment, accommodate a growing older population, tackle health issues and social isolation and ensure house building in the borough is as environmentally sustainable as possible.

Cllr Kaiser is encouraging residents to take part in the consultation to help the council “get it right” during the next four years.

It is open until Monday, December 13, and available at: www.wokingham.gov.uk by searching current consultations.