Have you seen Wokingham’s very own rival to Banksy?

A GROUP of litter pickers discovered Wokingham’s own Banksy, while doing their rounds last week.

Tony Howells, from the Adopt A Street, Wokingham group, came across the mini mural on Rose Street and said it “almost brought me to tears”.

The painting, set at just the right height for little ones to enjoy, features two mice connected by what appears to be a heart on a string.

“It was a wonderful thing to see,” Mr Howells said. “These two little mice coming out of the brickwork are so lovely.

“It was just such a surprise.”

He said a fellow litter picker walked back with him to have a look, and likened it to the world-famous graffiti artist who recently left a mural of his own in neighbouring Reading.

“She said it was like we have our own little Banksy,” Mr Howells added.

“The painting is so simple, and is nothing like Banksy of course, but it’s a cheerful, wonderful little thing.

“It will put a smile on a few kids’, and adults’, faces I’m sure.”