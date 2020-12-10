Have you spotted the baby on the streets?

A FAMILIAR face has been appearing all over Lower Earley recently, thanks to a church.

This is because Operation Silent Baby is in full swing, to spread some Christmas cheer and remind people about the true meaning of the holiday.

Lower Earley Baptist Church is inviting its members to draw a picture of the baby Jesus, or go one step further and paint a pebble, and then place it around Lower Earley.

“As a church, we wanted people to think about the real meaning of Christmas,” said the Revd Keith Wilson, minister of Lower Earley Baptist Church.

“And we wanted to brighten up what has been a difficult time for many people.”

Mr Wilson says people often get very stressed at Christmas time as they scramble to find presents for people.

“The real meaning for Christians is, of course, celebrating the birth of Jesus, and we want to help people stop and think for a moment about what Christmas really means and why it’s so special,” the minister added.

Pebbles have already made their way out into the local community, which Mr Wilson says people are welcome to take home.

He hopes that the initiative will also encourage more people to join in with Lower Earley Baptist Church’s Christmas services, which will all be taking place online via YouTube this year.

These include an online Christingle service on Sunday, December 20, and Carols by Candlelight which is being held on Christmas Eve.

For more information on how to take part in Operation Silent Baby and for details on upcoming services, log on: www.lowerearleybaptistchurch.org.uk