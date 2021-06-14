Have your say on name for new Shinfield centre

SHINFIELD residents can help name the new community building in the parish.

Replacing the former Royal British Legion site overlooking School Green, the building will now also be home to Red Kite Children’s Centre, three halls and four meeting rooms, a small library run by Wokingham Borough Council and a cafe.

Ahead of the grand opening later this year, the parish council has shortlisted six potential names for the building.

These are: Link on the Green, Hub on the Green, The Peg, Shining Fields Centre, The Venue or School Green Centre.

Andrew Grimes, chair of Shinfield Parish Council and project director, said he is thrilled the community will be involved in the decision.

“We hope the building will become a shared asset for the whole parish community to enjoy for many years to come,” he said.

Residents can vote by emailing: clerk@shinfieldparish.gov.uk or calling: 0118 988 8220