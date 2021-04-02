Have your say on plans to revamp Wokingham play park

WOKINGHAM Town Council wants to hear from residents.

As it plans to redevelop King George V play park, it wants to know what play equipment people would like to see in the local area.

The town council hopes the park, on Goodchild Road, can become an even more “fun, inclusive experience” which not only meets children’s development needs, but is a space where they can learn and play.

It wants to hear from residents living in the vicinity of the play park, and those with children who go to local schools.

The questionnaire must be completed and returned by midnight on Monday, April 5.

For take part, visit: www.wokingham-tc.gov.uk/KGVPP2021