Have your say on play park proposals

A NEW play area is coming to Woodford Park, after the town council secured £200,000 for the equipment.



The current play area to the back of Oakwood Centre will be removed, with the new apparatus being installed towards the end of the year.



Funded through developer contributions paid to the borough council, seven design tenders were received, which have been shortlisted to a top three.



At the heart of the plans is inclusivity, said a spokesperson for Woodley Town Council.



“We are consulting with stakeholders and specialists such as the team at Addington School

to make sure we deliver the best possible play space for Woodford Park,” they said.



It is hoped playground equipment will be exciting and stimulating for children with a wide range of abilities and ages.



There will be new features to allow wheelchairs to reach some of the higher levels, as well as sensory equipment and musical apparatus.



“This exciting project gives us an opportunity to deliver a fantastic new play space for residents and visitors and we want your views and comments on the designs we have received,” the spokesperson added.



“We’d like as many local residents to take part in our consultation and let us know which items of equipment you really like, which overall design you prefer and any other comments on the project.”



A contractor will be chosen in August.



For more information, and to view the three play area proposals, visit: www.woodley.gov.uk/playground