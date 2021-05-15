Wokingham.Today

Have your say on sports and leisure across Wokingham borough

A NEW consultation into the role of sports and recreation has been launched – and residents are being invited to drop-in sessions next week.

Wokingham Borough Council says it recognises the benefits for all ages, including boosting mental and physical wellbeing.

Its new Leisure Strategy for 2021-2025 is currently in draft form and the consultation will help shape it.

Members of its sports and leisure team will be holding drop-in sessions from Tuesday next week. These are: 

Tuesday, May 18, 9am to 8pm, at Loddon Valley Leisure Centre its 8 – 8pm

Thursday, May 20, 9am to 8pm, at Ryeish Green Leisure Centre  8 – 7pm

Saturday, May 22, 8am to 4pm, Peach Place, Wokingham Town Centre

Tuesday, May 25, 9am to 8pm, at Bulmershe Leisure Centre   8am – 8pm

Saturday, June 5, 8am to 4pm, Woodley Town Centre

Wednesday, June 9, 9am to 8pm, at St Crispin’s Leisure Centre  8am – 8pm

Saturday, June 12, 8am to 4pm, Peach Place, Wokingham Town Centre

Wednesday, June 16, 9am to 8pm at Arborfield Green Leisure Centre  8am – 7pm

Saturday, June 19, 8am to 4pm, Woodley Town Centre

The survey is also available online, at: cutt.ly/4bSsgV3

