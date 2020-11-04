Have your say on the arts in Wokingham

THE BOROUGH council is looking at the effect arts and culture can have on residents’ wellbeing.

As part of its plan to become a “cultural hub”, the council has launched a public consultation calling for views.

The 10 year strategy aims to promote the profile of arts and culture throughout the borough, making it a place that is recognised for its inclusive and accessible cultural activities and arts offering.

The plan identifies six key priorities across the borough with the purpose of driving this ambition forward.

These include enhancing the cultural identity and sense of place; fostering social interaction and community cohesion; improving health and wellbeing; developing opportunities for children and young people; supporting economic growth; and maximising partnerships and collaboration.

“As an artist myself, I recognise just how much arts and culture can contribute towards making Wokingham borough a fantastic place to live and work for all our residents” said Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration. “It’s not just the intrinsic value of how it enriches people’s lives, but the wider social value it has in bringing families and communities closer together, helping improve educational attainment and supporting people’s wellbeing, which is so vitally important at the current time.

“Arts and culture also helps with local economic growth and job creation. With a large number of local people already employed in the creative sector and the opportunity to bring more creative companies to the area in the coming years, it is important that we look for further ways in which we can nurture growth in this area.”

As part of this, over the summer, the council launched Wocca, an arts and culture phone app.

The draft arts and culture strategy and questionnaire can be found by searching on the council website for Current Consultations.

Public consultation is open until Friday, November 20.