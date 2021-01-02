Wokingham.Today

Have your say on Wokingham Borough Council’s equality plan

by John Wakefield0
Equality
Picture: Wokandapix from Pixabay

IN A BID to create a fairer Wokingham, the borough council is asking residents to pitch in on its latest equality drive — and there’s a prize for doing so.

It is currently updating its Equality Plan, with residents’ views welcome.

The draft proposal has three overall objectives; to listen and learn from the community, to champion its commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion, and build a diverse and engaged workforce where everybody is respected.

All who take part in the consultation are offered the chance to enter a prize draw to win either a £100 Amazon or One4all voucher.

“We are a council that celebrates diversity, promotes equality, tackles discrimination and is anti-racist,” said John Halsall, leader of Wokingham Borough Council.

“Our vision is to be a great place to live, learn, work and grow and a great place to do business – and this includes everyone.”

The consultation is open until Sunday, January 24, via: www.wokingham.
gov.uk/news-and-consultation

Related posts

Surprise party marks Wokingham firm’s fifth birthday

Gemma Davidson

Save date for spooky Shinfield trail

Staff Writer

HEALTHWATCH: What it means to be a young carer

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.