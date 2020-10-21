Hawkedon goes yellow for mental health day

On Friday, October 9, Hawkedon supported the campaign #HelloYellow overseen by young minds UK, joining thousands of schools, offices and communities across the country.

#HelloYellow supports the mental health of young people.

Their mission is to make sure all young people get the best possible mental health support and have the resilience to overcome life’s challenges.

This campaign underpins our Values in Hawkedon and it was a fantastic opportunity to get involved having our children and staff acknowledge the day.

Children took part in various activities linked to their wellbeing and mental health during the day as well as discussed practical solutions on how they can stay well, especially in these uncertain times.

With 630 pupils and staff rocking yellow hair accessories, socks, scarves, bow ties and T-shirts – the school was looking brighter than ever.

By Nikki Gladwin-Stride, Hawkedon Primary School