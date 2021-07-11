Hawkedon Primary pupils enjoy a week of sports

PUPILS at Hawkedon were thrilled to be able to take part in the Youth Sports Trust’s National School Sports Week.

Organiser Nikki Gladwin-Stride, said: “After a year of missed opportunities, these sporting events really created a buzz around the school as children have loved taking part in a school sports day again.”

After a year without a sports day and other active events, pupils spent a week learning about the Olympics.

They also had an Archery workshop, led by Reading Football Community Trust, and learnt the art of fencing, courtesy of teachers Mr Smaje and Miss Gladwin-Stride.

Archery sessions were provided

Teacher Mr Maker ran tennis workshops.

And sports day made its return for each year group, due to covid restrictions.

The school also ran a sponsored dance-fit-athon, raising money for the Youth Sports Trust.

Miss Gladwin-Stride added: “Although parents were not able to be on site to watch this year, we have been able to post Twitter photo updates and will shortly be uploading a sports week video, highlighting some of the sports day races on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages as a creative way to give the parents an insight into the events.

“Roll on next year’s sports week, which we hope can be bigger and better than ever.”