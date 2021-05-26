Hawkedon pupils go back to the stone age

Year 3 pupils Hawkedon Primary School have been learning all about life in The Stone Age and how life progressed through the Stone Age to the Bronze Age and then to the Iron Age.

They have been recreating Stone Age life, learning all about cave paintings and even had a video call from someone from The Stone Age who answered lots of our questions.

Year 3 have shared their new knowledge and understanding by making class scrapbooks.

The children enjoyed the opportunity to dress up and experience a different from usual day in the classroom – with the pandemic creating many hurdles for schools and pupils to have the full school experience, it was great that they were able to still enjoy a fun, themed learning day.

BY Nikki Gladwin-Stride