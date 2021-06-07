Hawkedon raises £6,000 for India covid relief efforts

By Nikki Gladwin-Stride, Hawkedon Primary School

During the week of May 17, Hawkedon Primary School and many of the 15 nearby schools within their Schools Learning Alliance, teamed together to put on a combined fundraising effort, raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee who were directing all their funds to India’s covid relief.

With many pupils and staff within our alliance of schools having relatives and friends who live in India, it was felt necessary to act on our school values and support in any way we can.

India’s pandemic peaked in May, with 414,188 new cases and deaths recorded on a single day.

With England moving in a better direction, with our vaccinations and being able to return to more normal life, it feels a humanitarian response to be able to support a country that is suffering.

Hawkedon so far have raised £940 by running a sponsored cricket runs event, while the combined total of all the schools that took part have so far raised £6,087, plus £1,127.63 in gift aid.

If our community would like to support us in our fundraising attempts, you can find us on Just Giving by searching for Hawkedon Primary School.

The Schools Learning Alliance is a group of 15 Primary Schools who have collaborated over the last three years to develop effective school led improvement.

To find out more about the SLA, visit: schoolslearningalliance.org