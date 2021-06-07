Wokingham.Today

Hawkedon raises £6,000 for India covid relief efforts

by Guest contributor0
Students took part in a sponsored cricket event. Picture: Hawkedon Primary School

By Nikki Gladwin-Stride, Hawkedon Primary School

During the week of May 17, Hawkedon Primary School and many of the 15 nearby schools within their Schools Learning Alliance, teamed together to put on a combined fundraising effort, raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee who were directing all their funds to India’s covid relief.

With many pupils and staff within our alliance of schools having relatives and friends who live in India, it was felt necessary to act on our school values and support in any way we can.

India’s pandemic peaked in May, with 414,188 new cases and deaths recorded on a single day.

With England moving in a better direction, with our vaccinations and being able to return to more normal life, it feels a humanitarian response to be able to support a country that is suffering.

Hawkedon so far have raised £940 by running a sponsored cricket runs event, while the combined total of all the schools that took part have so far raised £6,087, plus £1,127.63 in gift aid.

If our community would like to support us in our fundraising attempts, you can find us on Just Giving by searching for Hawkedon Primary School.

The Schools Learning Alliance is a group of 15 Primary Schools who have collaborated over the last three years to develop effective school led improvement.

To find out more about the SLA, visit: schoolslearningalliance.org

Related posts

Wokingham schools report ‘best A Level results ever’

Gemma Davidson

Wokingham bookseller offers chance to win signed copy of David Walliams’ new book The World’s Worst Teachers

Phil Creighton

Young women meet construction pros at Wellington College

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.