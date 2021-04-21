Wokingham.Today

Hawkedon’s Super-Anything Athon for Comic Relief raises a super amount

Hawkedon Primary School raised an impressive amount for Comic Relief - so much so the figure is higher than the one in this graphic

Hawkedon Primary School got involved in raising money for comic relief through setting a homework challenge of ‘Super-Anything-Athon’

This year’s Comic Relief was based around superheroes and the children had classroom time discussing who their favourite superheroes were and how the pandemic has also highlighted some alternative superheroes – such as the NHS workers.

The children learnt about how the money they raise goes towards helping people that are not as fortunate as them and acknowledging that there are people less fortunate then ourselves.

They were set a homework task where they were asked to set themselves a challenge to undertake and gain sponsorship for – there were many amazing entries of children dancing, signing, wearing costumes, running and sporting challenges as well as joke telling.

Including gift aid, Team Hawkedon managed to raise a whopping £1,738.75 for Comic Relief.

A big well done to all Hawkedon Families for their fantastic efforts.

