‘He lived his life in a way that leaves a huge legacy’ – family pay tribute to Reading Toy Run organiser Ben Spiller

Reading Toy Run Ben Spiller
Ben Spiller organised, among other things, the Reading Toy Run

TRIBUTES have been paid to Ben Spiller, the organiser of Reading Toy Run who has died following a short illness.

His family said that he passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9, in the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice in Tilehurst.

A statement, released by Jane, his wife of more than 40 years, and his family, said: “While there, he had been constantly surrounded by his family, where he faced his failing health with dignity and a genuine sense of peace that his Christian faith brought.

“For those of us close to Ben, we are truly heartbroken. As a husband to Jane for over 40 years, a Dad to three amazing kids and a grandfather to their children, our prayers are very much for them in these days of heartache.”

Ben had organised the Toy Run for more than 30 years, and saw it grow into a Guinness World Record-holding event.

Bikers from across the country would gather at the Foster Wheeler Building in Shinfield before driving through Wokingham to High Close School where they would donate toys to Barnardo’s children in time for Christmas.

Although last year’s event was cancelled due to covid, Mr Spiller arranged for bikers to drop toys at specific points to ensure Barnardo’s children still had presents to open on Christmas Day.

He also organised Dr B’s Custom and Classic Bike Show, which was held annually in Wokingham.

The Spiller family’s statement said: “Ben lived his life in a way that leaves a huge legacy that came from his huge heart.

“An ordinary bloke that dared to believe you can make a difference to the lives of others – for good. The Toy Run is only part of the story.

“Many of us will bear witness to his friendship, his infectious enthusiasm to be a ‘doer’ not just a talker. He had an ability to co-opt a mixed bag of people to get a job done and many us shared deep friendships together because Ben was the original connecting point.

“He didn’t see himself as a leader, but he was.”

A committed Christian, the Spiller family said that his faith was “the hub of his turning world”, while the biking community was “his tribe”.

“That community respected Ben just for him being uniquely him and responded to his call to get involved”, the tribute adds.

The family are planning a private family funeral held under current covid restrictions, but are planning something bigger when circumstances permit.

“It was his wish that when we have the freedom to gather once again, we meet to celebrate his life and mourn together as a wider community of people on the road and in church at a memorial service,” the Spiller family said.

