Head says Emmbrook pupils have ‘fantastic’ GCSE grades this year

EMMBROOK School’s headteacher said this year’s Year 11s deserve credit for their “fantastic” GCSE grades.

Nick McSweeney said his pupils have achieved record-breaking grades following 18 months of disrupted learning, and he is “incredibly proud” of their achievements.

Now, he said he feels “mixed emotions” as some of them move onto the next stage of their education and others stay at Emmbrook for sixth form.

“[Pupils] have faced so much uncertainty and yet our students have shown truly remarkable resilience and determination,” Mr McSweeney said.

“They have repeatedly demonstrated their quality as individuals who embody our values.

“This is a record breaking year for GCSE results and our students and their families will be rightly thrilled.”

This year, Emmbrook School has awarded its results through the Teacher Assessed Grade process.

Mr McSweeney said: “[This] means that we have been able to judge the students’ performance using a wide range of evidence drawn from the last two years, which I think is a fair way to assess these young people.

“They all deserve credit for their hard work and dedication.”

Ellie Horne, head of year 11 at Emmbrook School, said the past year has challenged students in a whole host of different ways.

“But they have shown just how resilient they are throughout and, collecting their results today, they should be incredibly proud of themselves,” she said.

“We are so proud of every single one of them for their continued effort, diligence and ambition and wish them all the best for everything in the future.”

One pupil, Molly McGuiness, said after an “unprecedented year” the support of her teachers helped her cross the finish line.

This was echoed by students Sunny Mason and Paige Hopkins, who thanked teachers for their help and said they are pleased with their results.