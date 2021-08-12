Head says The Abbey pupils have achieved ‘excellent’ grades this year

STUDENTS at The Abbey have been congratulated on their GCSE results.

Will le Fleming, headteacher of the Reading school, said Year 10 and Year 11 students all achieved “excellent” grades this year.

Nearly three quarters (75%) of all grades awarded were 8s and 9s, and nearly 90% were grades 7 and above.

Mr le Fleming said this is in line with The Abbey’s track record, but is even more noteworthy following the pandemic.

“During the most challenging and unprecedented times, each student has shown resilience and agility in their studies,” he said. “Those efforts have resulted in another set of strong exam results at The Abbey.”

He said each student has a lot to be proud of and each grade has its own story.

“The way students have navigated through the past 18 months has been inspirational,” Mr le Fleming added. “They are such impressive young people.”

The headteacher said he hopes education will return to normal for the pupils approaching their A-level studies next month.

“But our focus today is on the way this cohort has adapted and thrived,” he added.

“It is so much to their credit and will stand them in good stead in all the adventures their future holds.”

Mr le Fleming also thanked staff for their enthusiasm and commitment.