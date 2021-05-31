Head to Wokingham borough for happiness

PEOPLE in the pursuit of happiness might be heading to Wokingham, after a survey revealed the region’s workers are the most content in the UK.

A new report from insolvency practitioners Hudson Weir found that employees in the Reading area scored their happiness working from home at 7.1/10.

Most UK workers rated their comfort with remote working at 6.6/10, seeing the region

score above the national average.

The report was published as part of Hudson Weir’s Working From Home Happiness Index, which found the South East was the ‘happiest’ place to work.

The region scored 7.1 overall, compared to neighbouring London which totalled 6.8.

The unhappiest regions in the UK were Northern Ireland and the North East, where employees rated their happiness at 6.2/10.

Huson Weir also discovered that two thirds (66%) of workers across the country report working more hours remotely, and more than half (54%) take fewer breaks.

