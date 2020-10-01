Health executive says help is at hand for informal carers

THE COUNCIL has highlighted the range of support available to those caring for family at home.

Informal carers of any age can access help by phone, online, or from someone visiting their home.

An informal carer is any family member, friend or neighbour, giving regular assistance to another person without payment for the care given.

“We know the last few months during lockdown have been particularly challenging and isolating for informal carers, plus now the uncertainty about possible new restrictions. You’re doing a fantastic job looking after your loved ones,” said Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services.

“We also understand you may feel nervous about venturing out even though shielding has been suspended. Local community services know this too and have been tailoring their support to reflect this.”

To find out about support, call The Wokingham Carers Hub on 0118 324 7333. It is run by TuVida on behalf of Wokingham Borough Council and provides a wealth of information.

Staff are highly trained in understanding carers’ needs, providing support, signposting people in the right direction and can organise help groups and home visits.

It also has an online group for young carers as well as telephone support.

Residents can also request an assessment for themselves.

To complete an online self-assessment, search for carers assessment at: www.wokingham.gov.uk or call the Health and Social Care Hub on 0300 365 1234 to request a paper assessment.