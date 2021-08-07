Health leader: More vaccines needed as third jabs planned

THE HEALTH executive for Wokingham borough is calling on the clinical commissioning group to increase capacity for vaccinations in the area.

Cllr Charles Margetts said he is urging MPs to use their powers of influence to encourage Berkshire West CCG to increase the number of doses in the area.

It comes eight weeks after the borough council and CCG ran a mass vaccination campaign at Bulmershe Leisure Centre, in Woodley.

The site jabbed more than 4,000 people during its week of operation. And these people are now ready for their second dose.

“I’m deeply frustrated at the situation,” Cllr Margetts said. “We were in a good position with vaccinations, but the CCG is allowing that to slip away.”

He said the group is not increasing doses in Wokingham, but instead prioritising Reading and West Berkshire local authorities, which have lower vaccination rates.

“Reading has one of the lowest rates in the country,” the councillor said. “They’re comparing us against some of the worst.”

He said the borough council is prepared to provide the buildings and support staff to facilitate more centres but needs the CCG to bring the vaccines.

“The CCG said its contractor is at capacity,” Cllr Margetts said. “They either need to take on another contractor or increase capacity. We’re in their hands — I hope they sort themselves out.”

Cllr Margetts said he expects demand for jabs to remain high.

This is because 18- to 24-year-olds are ready for a second jab, over 50s will be invited

for a third jab next month, and over 16s will be given doses, following an annoncement yesterday.

In the meantime, the councillor encouraged all residents to continue to test regularly for coronavirus, via twice-weekly lateral flow tests.

He said Public Health England believes the drop in cases could be due to fewer people testing.

“The opinion is we have testing rates down by 15% to 10%,” he said. “It’s not enough to cause a problem, but covid isn’t over yet.”